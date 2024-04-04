BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh, Anil Sharma Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Congress leaders Gourav Vallabh and former Bihar president Anil Sharma on Thursday, April 4, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital.

Gourav Vallabh had resigned earlier today citing anti-Sanatan stand of the Congress party, while Anil Sharma had resigned from the Congress over its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and induction of former MP Pappu Yadav.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy)