BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh, Anil Sharma Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Gourav Vallabh had resigned earlier today citing anti-Sanatan stand of the Congress party, while Anil Sharma had resigned over party's alliance with RJD.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi | Image: ANI
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Congress leaders Gourav Vallabh and former Bihar president Anil Sharma on Thursday, April 4, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital.
Gourav Vallabh had resigned earlier today citing anti-Sanatan stand of the Congress party, while Anil Sharma had resigned from the Congress over its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and induction of former MP Pappu Yadav.
(This is a breaking copy)
