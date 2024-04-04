×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh, Anil Sharma Join BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Gourav Vallabh had resigned earlier today citing anti-Sanatan stand of the Congress party, while Anil Sharma had resigned over party's alliance with RJD.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Congress leaders Gourav Vallabh and former Bihar president Anil Sharma on Thursday, April 4, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the national capital. 

Gourav Vallabh had resigned earlier today citing anti-Sanatan stand of the Congress party, while Anil Sharma had resigned from the Congress over its alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and induction of former MP Pappu Yadav. 

Advertisement

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Subhash Ghai

Yash In Ramayana?

a minute ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant on DRS

3 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting on DC loss

5 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

5 minutes ago
Former Congress leaders join BJP in Delhi

Crisis For Congress

9 minutes ago
Japan will issue e-visa to Indians

Japan E-Visa Process

14 minutes ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Community Notes

X community notes India

23 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant fined by BCCI

Pant fined Rs 24 lakh

23 minutes ago
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad on IND star

24 minutes ago
Ayesha Khan file photo

Ayesha Slams Paps

26 minutes ago
Summer

Ways To Remove Tan

28 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Dev On Trans Community

28 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Cong

33 minutes ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak conducts impromptu press address outside No 10

Sunak's Party Defeat

35 minutes ago
Stock market

Stock market

38 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

40 minutes ago
Glenn Maxwell in IPL 2024

Manoj Tiwary slams RCB

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  2. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  4. Jail Ke Taale Tootenge...: Sanjay Singh's First Reaction

    India News16 hours ago

  5. SC Transfers Case Linked to Mundra Port Drug Haul to Gujarat Court

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo