×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Gourav Vallabh, Once A Vocal Critic of BJP, Ditches Congress For PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

Gourav Vallabh, a professor at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur joined BJP today after resigning from the Congress.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Gourav Vallabh
Gourav Vallabh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Marking the third high-profile exit from the Congress party within 2 days after Vijender Singh and Sanjay Nirupam, firebrand spokesperson Gourav Vallabh quit the grand old party. Gourav Vallabh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, April 4, hours after resigning from the grand old Congress party, which he accused of being anti-Sanatan. 

Gourav Vallabh has been a staunch critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party, however, as he entered the saffron camp, he said that he was pained by Congress’ silence on anti-Sanatan stance taken by the leaders of INDI alliance. He also slammed the Congress leadership for declining the invitation to Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. 

Advertisement

Who is Gourav Vallabh? 

Gourav Vallabh, a professor at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in Jamshedpur and has made his poll debut from the same city. He had joined the Congress party in 2017 and was soon picked up by the high-command as the party’s media panelist. 

Advertisement

Vallabh contested from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East in 2019 elections, where he bagged over 18,000 and ended up in third spot behind then-sitting chief minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.

Gourav Vallabh also contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023. However, the BJP candidate secured a comfortable win with a margin of over 32,000 votes.

Advertisement

When Gourav Vallabh Cornered Sambit Patra 

While Gourav was a constant face on Television debates, he gained limelight after he successfully concerned the BJP spokesperson on the issue of Indian economy during a live debate. 

Advertisement

Vallabh asked Patra if he knew how many zeros there are in 5 trillion. Patra did try at averting the question, but the video went viral and gained accolades for Vallabh. 

Why Gourav Vallabh Resigned From the Congress 

Gourav Vallab, in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge which he shared on social media platform X, said that he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way the party was moving.

Criticising the Congress on the issue of Ram Mandir, Vallabh said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party." 

Advertisement

Vallabh said that he always wanted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and could not accept the Congress' decision to not go to the consecration ceremony.

At the joining ceremony in the BJP, he hit out at the Congress over its economic policies. He said it ridicules the policies of reforms, liberalisation and globalisation pursued by former prime minister Manmohan Singh because of its dislike for Modi whom its leaders abuse all day. "Congress leaders and allies raised questions on Sanatan Dharma but the party gave no response," he said.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In a fresh video that has now emerged online, Congress’ Randeep Surjewala is seen making a vile sexist attack against Hema Malini

Surjewala's Sexist Slur

a few seconds ago
Office space

Office space surge

a few seconds ago
Union Minister Smriti Irani

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata On CAA

4 minutes ago
Doping Test: File image

India's UNWANTED record

6 minutes ago
"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

CJI Chandrachud

7 minutes ago
Cars

UK new car market sale

9 minutes ago
Rape Convict British Teacher Banned From Teaching For Life

British Teacher Banned

13 minutes ago
DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant argues with umpire

Umpiring BLUNDER in IPL?

13 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki aims to increase its existing 45% rural market share

Maruti Suzuki sales data

16 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs KKR

Rishabh Pant's poor call

18 minutes ago
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali

'100% Responsible': Calcu

18 minutes ago
Boy falls in Borewell in Lachayan village of Indi taluk

Rescue Ops On

24 minutes ago
Justin Langer

Justin Langer on IND

26 minutes ago
RBI

RBI MPC

27 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Who is Gourav Vallabh

28 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh

Gourav Vallabh Resigns

29 minutes ago
Salima Tete reacts during India's win over China at the Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi on Monday.

Salima Tete on award

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  4. Fruit Plants That Thrive In April

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Party Flags Conspicuously Absent At Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo