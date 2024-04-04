×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

BREAKING: Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Congress Party, Says Can't Raise 'Anti-Sanatan' Slogans

Gourav Vallabh's resignation comes as a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Gourav Vallabh
Gourav Vallabh | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major blow to the Congress party ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Gourav Vallabh announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, April 4. 

In a post on X, the leader posted his two-page resignation letter, which he sent to party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I am not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress Party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country in the morning and evening. That is why I I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of Congress Party,” said Gourav Vallabh in his resignation letter. 

 

"These days the party is moving in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census and on the other hand, the party seems to oppose the entire Hindu society. This style of working gives a misleading message to the public that the party is a supporter of a particular religion only. This is against the basic principles of Congress," he said in his letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge. 

On his resignation, Vallabh said, “I have written a detailed letter to Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed all my emotions. I was hurt by the silence of the Congress Party when some big leaders of the Alliance opposed Sanatana and the party's stand on Ram Mandir.” 

Gourav Vallabh contested the Rajasthan assembly election from Udaipur constituency in 2023. However, the BJP candidate secured a comfortable win with a margin of over 32,000 votes.Vallabh had made his poll debut in 2019 from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur East, where he bagged over 18,000 and ended up in third spot behind then-sitting chief minister Raghubar Das and Saryu Roy.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

