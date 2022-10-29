AAP Continues Freebie Push In Gujarat; Promises 'every Family Will Save ₹27,000 Per Month'

Even after facing criticism for promoting the freebie culture, AAP promised that every family in Gujarat will save Rs.27,000 per month if it comes to power. Addressing a rally in Panchmahal on Friday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that every family will save Rs.3000, Rs.10,000 and Rs.5000 on electricity, education and health expenses. Assuming that there are three women and two unemployed persons in each family, they will receive Rs.9000 in total. This is on account of the monthly allowance of Rs.1000 and Rs.3000 for every adult woman and unemployed individual respectively.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "If the monthly electricity bill of Rs.3000 becomes zero, you will save Rs.3000. The responsibility of educating all children in your family is mine. You don't have to worry about their fees and books. I will be responsible for paying their fees and education. In Delhi, we have created fabulous schools. The children of the poor and the rich study together. On one desk, the child of a judge, an IAS officer and rickshaw wallah sit and study. In Delhi, the children of labourers are becoming IAS, IP, doctors and engineers. In Gujarat too, I have planned to make fabulous schools in Gujarat."

He added, If you have three children in your family, you will save at least Rs.10000. If someone is ill in your family, don't worry the cost of his treatment will be borne by Kejriwal. I made treatment free for everyone in Delhi."

"BJP abuses me a lot on the need to give money to women. What is your problem? If there are two women in a family, they will get Rs.2000. If there are three women in the family, they will get Rs.3000. So, you will save Rs.3000 for electricity, Rs.10,000 for schools, Rs.5000 for illness, women will save Rs.3000. Apart from this, we will ameliorate unemployment. Until an unemployed person does not get employment, he will get an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000 per month. If there are two unemployed persons in a house, it is a benefit of Rs.6000," the Delhi CM elaborated.

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.