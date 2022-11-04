AAP Picks Isudan Gadhvi As Its Gujarat Elections CM Face, Arvind Kejriwal Announces

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) picked Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. He is the national joint general secretary of the party.

Those in the race for the top post were Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Soratihya and Gadhvi.

THE MOMENT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR! 😍



AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal announces Shri @isudan_gadhvi as the party's CM face for Gujarat#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/8kZgbw5CFT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

Last week, Kejriwal urged people to share their views on through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, and e-mail about on should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Emotional moment! ❤️



Shri @isudan_gadhvi takes blessings of his mother after being declared AAP's CM face for Gujarat elections.#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/E2Z9n4C4hA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

Gadhvi, a former TV anchor and journalist, hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 percent of the state's population.

Announcing the CM candidate for Gujarat polls, Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got a73 percent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place in two phases on December 1 and 6. The votes will be counted on December 8.

On Thursday, AAP released its ninth list of 10 cases for the forthcoming Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.