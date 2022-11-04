Last Updated:

AAP Picks Isudan Gadhvi As Its Gujarat Elections CM Face, Arvind Kejriwal Announces

Delhi Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty


Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) picked Isudan Gadhvi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for next month's Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday. He is the national joint general secretary of the party.

Those in the race for the top post were Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Soratihya and Gadhvi.

Last week, Kejriwal urged people to share their views on through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, and e-mail about on should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gadhvi, a former TV anchor and journalist, hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 percent of the state's population.

Announcing the CM candidate for Gujarat polls, Kejriwal said the 40-year-old Gadhvi got a73 percent votes in a poll conducted by the party.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place in two phases on December 1 and 6. The votes will be counted on December 8.

On Thursday, AAP released its ninth list of 10 cases for the forthcoming Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.

First Published:
