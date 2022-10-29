AAP Seeks Public Opinion On Gujarat CM Face; Announcement On November 4 As Polls Loom

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal declared that his party will declare its CM candidate for the Gujarat elections on November 4. Flanked by Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, he solicited the views of the people on their preferred face via SMS, WhatsApp, voice message and email. Incidentally, AAP adopted this method ahead of the Punjab elections too and received 21,59,436 responses. Barring the votes for Kejriwal which were discarded, 93.3% of the remaining votes went to Mann whereas Navjot Singh Sidhu got 3.6% of the votes.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In AAP, we ask the people who they want to be the Chief Minister. During the Punjab polls, we asked the people who the CM should be. With an overwhelming majority, people said that they want Bhagwant Mann to be the CM. Thus, we announced Bhagwant Mann as the CM face as per the people's wish."

The Delhi CM added, "To ascertain the opinion of the people, we are issuing a number- 6357000360. You can SMS, send a WhatsApp message or leave a voice message on this number. We are also issuing an email- aapnocm@gmail.com. You can give us your choice via these 4 methods. This will remain operational till 5 pm on November 3. We will declare the results, i.e who the people of Gujarat want to be the next CM on November 4."

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.