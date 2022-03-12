AAP Shifts Focus To Gujarat Polls After Punjab Victory; Flags Off 'Tiranga' Rallies

Eyeing to make inroads into PM Modi's turf - Gujarat, AAP on Saturday, flagged off its campaign for the 182-seat Assembly, after sweeping Punjab. Taking to Twitter, AAP announced that it will be holding 'Tiranga' (flag) rallies in Vadodara, Bharuch, Patan during the weekend. Currently, PM Modi is touring his home state, holding roadshows in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar - after sweeping UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa elections. Currently, BJP has an ironclad majority of 112 MLAs and has ruled the state for 27 years.

AAP to hold 'Tiranga' Yatras

The Tiranga Yatra in Vadodara and Bharuch will be flagged by AAP Gujarat Pradesh General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya and Delhi MLA Gulab Matiala, Rambhai Dhaduk. Meanwhile, AAP State Vice President Bhema Bhai will flag off the Tiranga Yatra in Patan along with Rameshbhai Nabhani, Delhi MLA Ajesh Yadav. AAP tweeted, "After Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat wants AAP". Kejriwal has announced that his party will contest on all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled in Nov-December 2022.

"Gujarat has always contributed to politics. Even during independence, we saw leaders like Sardar Patel emerge. But since then, we see only BJP and Congress fighting with each other and for past 27 years, there is only one party in Gujarat. People of Gujarat did not have an option till now. Now, they do. We will contest in all seats in Gujarat," said Kejriwal in June 2021.

AAP is fresh off a stupendous victory in Punjab winning 92 seats, while Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. Ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Akali Dal veterans - Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Bikram Majitjhia lost to AAP workers.

AAP's Gujarat success

BJP's dominance in Gujarat politics continued in February as it retained power in the Municipal Corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar. Despite being in power for over 25 years in the state, BJP vastly improved its performance by winning 483 out of the total 576 seats across the 6 civic bodies as compared to the previous election where it bagged 389 seats. On the other hand, Congress was reduced to a paltry 55 seats from the 176 wins they had secured last time. Meanwhile, AAP made an impressive debut in Gujarat by winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation whereas Congress was wiped out there.