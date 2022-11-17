AAP's Gujarat Polls Candidates Moved To Unknown Location Ahead Of Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, November 17 moved all of their candidates for the upcoming assembly elections from Surat to an undisclosed location. An official statement from the party about the location of the candidates is being awaited.

Notably, in a dramatic development, AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala from Surat (East) constituency on Wednesday, November 16 withdrew his nomination from the assembly election, AAP later alleged BJP forced him back out from the polls.

AAP candidates taken to an undisclosed location

Kanchan Jariwala has maintained his incapacity to spend ₹80 lakh to ₹1 crore for electioneering. AAP leader remarked, "There was a lot of pressure from the party. People were harassing me by calling again & again. I went away with my son's friends, there was no one from BJP. What I have to do now, I will tell you after 5-7 days". Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes is scheduled on December 8.

Reason for withdrawing my nomination was that (AAP) workers in Surat(East) Assembly started resigning. The workers started demanding money. I'm not capable enough to spend Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Their demand was so much that I couldn't fulfil it: AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala pic.twitter.com/mOyIxK4fK7 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

AAP claims BJP hand in withdrawal

However, AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a press conference earlier alleged ‘BJP goons’ forced Jariwala's withdrawal, “He is in the custody of BJP goons. Since yesterday morning, local BJP goons pressurised him and his family to withdraw his nomination. Yesterday was the last day of scrutiny. When Kanchan Jariwala and his family didn't agree, BJP goons took him into their custody and took him to the office of the Returning Officer.”

Subsequently, AAP took their fight against the BJP to the election commission, where Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia accompanied by his supporters urged the central election body to Conduct an inquiry to know who kidnapped AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala; Hold the election process in Gujarat’s Surat East and Re-schedule Gujarat elections if found traces of BJP's involvement.