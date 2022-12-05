Ahead Of 2nd Phase, Gujarat Congress MLA Allegedly Attacked With ‘swords’ By BJP Workers

Just hours before the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 5, Congress’ sitting MLA Kanti Kharadi from the Danta seat in Banaskantha district in North Gujarat claimed BJP workers led by opposition candidate Ladhu Parghi assaulted him with swords while he was returning from his constituency.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet and alleged Kharadi was ‘attacked by BJP goons and he was missing’, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani earlier on Sunday also accused the Congress candidate Kharadi was attacked by ‘BJP goons’.

‘Attacked with swords’

Narrating the attack episode, a Congress candidate from the Scheduled Tribe reserved Danta constituency said, "I was going to my voters. BJP candidate Ladhu Parghi along with L K Barad and his brother Vadan ji were amongst those who attacked us. They were carrying weapons with them and attacked me with swords," Kanti Kharadi said while talking to ANI.

He added, "Our vehicles were going through Bamodara four-way, then the BJP candidate blocked our way after that we decided to return, then more people came and attacked us on that side."

"Whatever happened is unfortunate. I was going to my area as there's an election. I saw that the atmosphere was heated there so I decided to escape," he said. Some cars chased the car of Kharadi, while he was returning back, "While our car was returning, some cars chased us. BJP candidate (from Danta constituency) Latu Parghi & 2 others came with weapons, with swords. We thought we must escape, we ran for 10-15 km & for 2 hours we were in the jungle," Congress candidate said.

‘Kharadi is now missing‘: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra tweeted and claimed, "Congress tribal leader and Danta Assembly candidate, Kantibhai Kharadi was brutally attacked by BJP goons and is now missing."

कांग्रेस के आदिवासी नेता और दांता विधानसभा प्रत्याशी, श्री कांतिभाई खराडी पर BJP के गुंडों ने जानलेवा हमला किया और अब वो लापता हैं।



कांग्रेस ने EC के अतिरिक्त अर्धसैनिक बल की तैनाती की मांग की थी, मगर आयोग सोया रहा।



भाजपा सुन ले - न डरे हैं, न डरेंगे, डट कर लड़ेंगे। #DaroMat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 4, 2022

Late at night on Sunday, December 4 Congress working president for Gujarat and incharge of Banaskantha district for the party, Jignesh Mevani responding to the incident said, "Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi from Danta constituency in Banaskantha has been attacked by the goons of BJP -a night before polling fearing their defeat. Is this how free and fair elections would be conducted," Mevani wrote in a tweet.

Notably reserved for the Scheduled Tribe community, the Danta seat will see the contest between Congress’ Kharadi and BJP’s Ladhubhai Parghi, wherein the former is the sitting MLA. The seat will go to polls on December 5, Monday along with 82 other seats in the second phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat. The first phase got over on December 1 with over 62 per cent voting recorded.