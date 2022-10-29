AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi To Embark On 2-day Visit To Poll-bound Gujarat From Today

As political parties are preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will embark on a two-day visit to the state starting today, October 29.

Asaduddin Owaisi will kick off his Gujarat visit by meeting with social workers at Hotel Miles Stone, Siddhpur-Chappi highway, Siddhpur, Gujarat's Patan district at around 04:00 PM. Later at around 08:00 PM, the AIMIM chief will address a public gathering in the Mahedipura area of Vadgam. On the second day of his visit, the Hyderabad MP will address a press conference at Hotel Rivera Portico in Ahemdabad at around 04:00 PM, following this, Owaisi will address another public meeting at around 08:00 PM Rakhiyal area of Gandhinagar district which comes under Bapunagar constituency.

Notably, AIMIM has so far fielded candidates for 5 constituencies-- Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur-Khadia, Surat-East, Bapunagar and Limbayat seats for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. Owaisi's party has fielded its state chief Sabir Kabliwala, a former Congress MLA, from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, its Dalit face Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda (SC) seat, Wasim Qureshi from Surat-East, Shahnawazkhan Pathan from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Abdul Bashir Shaikh from Limbayat in Surat.

Gujarat elections

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the state is seeing teh flux of political leaders campaigning for their parties. The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has undertaken a high-decibel campaign with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann making several visits and promising several welfare measures or "guarantees".

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recently organised the party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' recently. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed several rallies for the party in the run-up to the elections.

Congress which has not organised a major rally in the run-up to the upcoming polls will start its campaign with the 'Parivartan Sankalp' yatras from October 31 across five zones in the state.

In regards to the figures pertaining to the 2017 assembly election, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)