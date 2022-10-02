Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Gujarat's Rajkot; Plastic Water Bottle Hurled At Garba Venue

The recent trips to Gujarat in recent months by the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have garnered media attention for a number of different reasons. This time, a plastic water bottle was hurled at the Delhi CM at a Garba venue in poll-bound Gujarat's Rajkot.

A video of a plastic water bottle being hurled at Arvind Kejriwal has come to light from Rajkot. The incident took place at the Garba venue of Rajkot's Khodaldham temple when the AAP supremo was busy interacting with his supporters. The bottle, however, did not hit Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the Delhi CM on Saturday, October 1, was attending a Navratri event along with his Gujarat cadre in Rajkot when this incident took place.

#BREAKING | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked in Gujarat's Rajkot, an empty water bottle was hurled at him at an event. Watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/1KltIhwDpq — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2022

No complaints by AAP on the incident

Notably, the Delhi CM and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat. According to the media reports, no complaints concerning the incident have been filed by the Aam Aadmi Party so far.