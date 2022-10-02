Last Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Gujarat's Rajkot; Plastic Water Bottle Hurled At Garba Venue

A plastic water bottle was hurled at the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a Garba venue in poll-bound Gujarat's Rajkot. 

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic/ANI


The recent trips to Gujarat in recent months by the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal have garnered media attention for a number of different reasons. This time, a plastic water bottle was hurled at the Delhi CM at a Garba venue in poll-bound Gujarat's Rajkot. 

A video of a plastic water bottle being hurled at Arvind Kejriwal has come to light from Rajkot. The incident took place at the Garba venue of  Rajkot's Khodaldham temple when the AAP supremo was busy interacting with his supporters. The bottle, however, did not hit Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the Delhi CM on Saturday, October 1, was attending a Navratri event along with his Gujarat cadre in Rajkot when this incident took place.

No complaints by AAP on the incident

Notably, the Delhi CM and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day visit to Gujarat. According to the media reports, no complaints concerning the incident have been filed by the Aam Aadmi Party so far.

READ | 'Modi fan' Gujarat auto driver invited Arvind Kejriwal for dinner at AAP's bidding: BJP 
READ | Delhi LG shoots another letter to Kejriwal seeking nod to fell, translocate trees for development works
READ | AAP responds after auto driver who hosted Kejriwal for dinner emerges 'Modi fan'
READ | Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to hold public meetings
READ | Dream merchant Arvind Kejriwal peddling lies ahead of Gujarat polls: Smriti Irani
First Published:
COMMENT