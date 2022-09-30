Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP MP Raghav Chadha To Be Arrested Soon, Charges Being 'cooked Up'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that his party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha might be arrested soon. In a tweet, Kejriwal accused BJP of planning to arrest Chadha as the leader has been appointed as the co-in-charge of Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

"We are hearing that these people will arrest Ragav Chadha now since he has been appointed as co-incharge of Gujarat and he has started participating in poll campaigns in Gujarat," Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, Delhi CM tweeted in Hindi. "In which case they will (arrest) and what will be the allegations, these people are working on these points at present," he added

Notably, Kejriwal's claim comes after AAP’s communication in-charge and a close associate of his deputy Manish Sisodia, Vijay Nair, was arrested by the CBI in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

BJP scared of losing Gujarat: Kejriwal

After CBI arrested AAP's communications in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in which Sisodia is also an accused, Kejriwal said that anyone from the AAP could be jailed on false charges. He further claimed that BJP is trying to crush the party's efforts fearing its defeat in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls

Slamming the BJP-led central government over Nair’s arrest, Kejriwal said that he was arrested as he was handling AAP’s Gujarat communication strategy. "They are extremely rattled and have gone crazy as the popularity graph of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat is rising each day at a very fast pace. People of Gujarat are coming out in the streets and openly criticising them (BJP)," news agency quoted Delhi Chief Minister as saying.

"First, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested, then AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and now Nair on "completely false" charges," Kejriwal stated.

Notably, after winning Punjab in the Assembly held in 2022, Kejriwal-led AAP is trying to expand the party's reach in other states as well. AAP has now entered into the battleground of Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls challenging the BJP.