Asaduddin Owaisi Greeted With 'Modi Modi' Chants In Gujarat, Shown Black Flags In Rally

With Gujarat set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is currently campaigning in the state. On Sunday, when he was addressing an election rally in Surat, some youngsters present there opposed him and showed black flags.

Apart from this, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' were also raised, in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat is the home state of the Prime Minister, who was earlier the Chief Minister there.

#WATCH | Black flags shown and 'Modi, Modi' slogans raised by some youth at a public meeting addressed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Gujarat's Surat yesterday pic.twitter.com/qXWzxvUc5V — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Owaisi greeted with 'Modi Modi' chants

In a recent clip that has emerged, Owaisi was seen addressing a public meeting on stage, when some people present there start chanting 'Modi, Modi'. During this, some people also started showing black flags to Owaisi. At the same time, slogans of 'Owaisi go back' were also heard.

At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are campaigning in the state in full swing, AIMIM is also trying its best to catch up. Owaisi is also active regarding the elections in Gujarat and is holding a number of public rallies. Owaisi's party AIMIM has fielded its state chief Sabir Kabliwala, a former Congress MLA, from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, its Dalit face Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda (SC) seat, Wasim Qureshi from Surat-East, Shahnawazkhan Pathan from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Abdul Bashir Shaikh from Limbayat in Surat.

Gujarat political situation

In the 2017 assembly polls, there was a tough contest between the BJP and Congress, following which, the saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party won 77 seats. On September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without specifying any particular reason. Therefore, he was replaced by Bhupendra Patel. He has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8.