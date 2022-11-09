Congress suffered a major blow ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections as 10-time MLA Mohansinh Rathwa quit the party and jumped ship to BJP on Tuesday. A veteran tribal leader, he has won every Assembly election he has contested since 1972 barring 2002. A Minister in the last Congress government from 1990 to 1995, he represents the Chhota Udaipur (ST) constituency in the Gujarat Assembly at present. As per reports, Rathwa did not want to contest the upcoming Assembly polls himself but sought a ticket for his son Rajendrasinh instead.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Mohansinh Rathwa stressed, “The Congress never said that they will not give me a ticket (for my son). I decided before Congress said anything about it. I was impressed by the work done by the BJP government and PM Narendra Modi in our tribal areas. That is the reason why I have decided to join BJP." On this occasion, Rathwa’s sons Rajendrasinh and Ranjitsinh also joined the saffron party. While Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, the counting of votes shall take place on December 8.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

A day later, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming polls, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.