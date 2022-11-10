Last Updated:

BJP's 1st List Of Gujarat Poll Candidates Out; Ravindra Jadeja's Wife, Hardik Bag Ticket

After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, the BJP released its first list of 160 candidates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
BJP

Image: ANI


After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP's National President JP Nadda, the party released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on Thursday. 

In Gujarat, the elections to elect the Members of Legislative Assemblies for the 182 constituencies, will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. 4,90,89,765 are eligible to vote in the elections, at 7,881 polling stations set up across the state.

BJP released first list of candidates for the Gujarat elections 

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here where Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's CEC. A day before the meeting of the CEC, a meet of the core group was held, which had in attendance Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP's state unit president CR Patil, and other senior leaders.

READ | Another jolt to Congress ahead of Gujarat polls as MLA Bhagvanbhai D Barad quits party

The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5. Of the candidates, 14 are women, while 13 belong to the SC and 24 to the ST categories. 

READ | In Gujarat election opinion poll, P-Marq projects majority for BJP; AAP behind Congress

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the election from Ghatlodia, ex-state Congress working president Hardik Patel has been given a ticket from Virangam. Moreover, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba shall contest from Jamnagar North. 

READ | BJP 'using' CAA with eye on Gujarat polls: Mamata

BJP's first list of 160 candidates here:- 

 

READ | Ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel to not contest Gujarat polls to make way for other leaders
First Published:
COMMENT