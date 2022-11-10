After the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with BJP's National President JP Nadda, the party released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

In Gujarat, the elections to elect the Members of Legislative Assemblies for the 182 constituencies, will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. 4,90,89,765 are eligible to vote in the elections, at 7,881 polling stations set up across the state.

BJP released first list of candidates for the Gujarat elections

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here where Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's CEC. A day before the meeting of the CEC, a meet of the core group was held, which had in attendance Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP's state unit president CR Patil, and other senior leaders.

The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5. Of the candidates, 14 are women, while 13 belong to the SC and 24 to the ST categories.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the election from Ghatlodia, ex-state Congress working president Hardik Patel has been given a ticket from Virangam. Moreover, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba shall contest from Jamnagar North.

Joint press conference by Shri @mansukhmandviya, Shri @byadavbjp and Shri @CRPaatil at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/QaPtPyOP7o — BJP (@BJP4India) November 10, 2022

BJP's first list of 160 candidates here:-