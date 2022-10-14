BJP Targets AAP Over Gopal Italia's Remarks, 'party Doing Drama, Won't Succeed In Gujarat'

Amid massive political slugfest in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced BJP’s ire over Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia’s derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP leader’s remarks triggered reactions from the saffron party.

On Thursday, BJP National general secretary CT Ravi said that AAP has an old habit of doing drama. However, the party would not succeed in Gujarat.

“It is an old habit of the AAP to do drama. The people of Gujarat are intelligent, they know that AAP is doing drama. They also know why is Gopal Italia doing all this. The Gujaratis have always been with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will be in the future also,” CT Ravi asserted. Deepening his attack on AAP, CT Ravi said, “No matter how much they do drama, they will not be benefitted in Gujarat. They did get its benefit in Delhi. AAP had said during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as well that the BJP is nervous.”

'Why Italia reached with supporters when summoned': Amit Malviya

On October 13, AAP workers created a ruckus outside the NCW office in Delhi after Commission summoned Italia in connection with a video where he is seen making casteist remarks about PM Modi. He was asked to appear on October 13.

Later, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police after a showdown outside National Commission for Women (NCW) office.

Following this, BJP leader Amit Malviya raised questions over the political drama that unfolded in the National capital. BJP's Malviya said that the remarks by Gujarat AAP chief Italia have sparked anger in every section of Gujarat society.

“The question is that if NCW has summoned Italia over his remarks, why did he reach there with his supporters and why was chaos created? As far as his remarks are concerned, every section of Gujarat’s society has respect for its women. The kind of derogatory remarks that Italia has made, there is anger in every section of society,” Amit Malviya said.

'All this shows the mentality of AAP': Sambit Patra

Lambasting Italia over his remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra said that Italia went against democratic values by making controversial remarks.

“Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly,” BJP's Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

“An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values,” Patra added.

Attacking AAP for supporting its party leader Italia, Patra said, "The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party."

AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia was detained by Delhi Police after a showdown outside National Commission for Women (NCW) office. Italia was facing heat for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hinduism.

On Thursday, AAP workers with Italia staged a protest outside the commission's office in New Delhi. The protest came in view of NCW's notice to Italia which highlighted that the indecent and abusive language used by the AAP leader was also an insult to the women of our country. The protesting party workers were also seen carrying posters with slogans written in Gujarati.

Earlier while speaking to reporters, Italia who belongs to the Patidar community accused the BJP of being anti-Patidar and said that the saffron party does not want to see any Patidar leader.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 10, the NCW summoned the Gujarat AAP leader for hurling a casteist slur at PM Modi in an old video. Condemning the gender-biased and misogynistic language used by the AAP leader, the commission asked him to appear for a hearing on the matter on October 13. The NCW also warned him that it might proceed to take action as it deems fit if Italia ignores the summons.