Congress Releases Gujarat Poll Manifesto; Promises To Restore Narendra Modi Stadium Name

With the state of Gujarat set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8, Congress on Saturday, November 12, released its election manifesto, with a number of promises, that include 10 lakh jobs which will be created for the youth, out of which 50 per cent jobs will be for women only. The grand old party also promised to restore the original name of Narendra Modi stadium at Motera as Sardar Patel stadium, implement the One Pension Scheme, compensation for COVID-19 victims and waiving off farmer loans up to Rs 3 lakh.

Here are some of the promises from the manifesto:

The contract system in government jobs ended 10 lakh government jobs

Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance

Gas cylinder for Rs 500, 300 units electricity free

Old pension applicable

Free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

Farmers' loan of Rs 3 lakh waived, electricity bill waived

Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of corona victims

Free education for girls from KG to PG 3000

Government English Schools Indira Rasoi Yojana: Rs 8 food in

Rs.5 per litre to milk producers.

Subsidy of Kidney, liver and heart transplant-free

Restoring the original name of Narendra Modi stadium at Motera

After releasing the manifesto, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has been campaigning in the state, raised questions at the current BJP government, and said, "The people of Gujarat have seen the rule of 27 years, the BJP government could have saved the people during the Corona period, but could not save it. Everyone remembers the traumatic incident of Morbi, what is the problem with the BJP getting an inquiry conducted by a sitting judge of the High Court or a retired judge?"

Speaking on One Pension Scheme, Gehlot added, "The refusal of the Finance Minister to return the deposited contribution of the state government and employees is a statement given to intimidate the state governments. We will not care, OPS has been implemented, now OPS will be implemented."

Gujarat political situation

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there was a tough contest between the BJP and Congress, following which, the saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party won 77 seats. On September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without specifying any particular reason. Therefore, he was replaced by Bhupendra Patel. He has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8.