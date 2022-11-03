Congress Takes Veiled Dig At ECI, Politicises Gujarat Elections Schedule Announcement

Politics have erupted over the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the dates for the Gujarat assembly election at 12:00 PM today after Congress took a veiled dig at the ECI. "The Election Commission of India is an autonomous institution. It conducts fair elections, Congress party's official Twitter handle said in a tweet with Gandhi's three monkeys in it. The Grand Old Party has also raised questions over the poll body conducting free and fair elections in Gujarat, claiming that the ECI is under pressure from the BJP government and saffron party leadership.

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एक स्वायत्त संस्थान है। ये निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराता है।



🙈🙉🙊 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 3, 2022

'Because Congress has seen writing on the wall': BJP attack Congress

Speaking to Republic over Congress' veiled attack on the ECI, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Even before the poll dates being announced, Congress has started its excuses, this shows they have accepted that they are losing the states. They are attacking ECI, just to save Rahul Gandhi. Those who believe in family-controlled politics have a conditional commitment to democracy."

#BREAKING | BJP slams Congress as it takes a dig at Election Commission ahead of Gujarat assembly election schedule announcement at 12 PM today, calls it 'bahana baazi of Congress fearing defeat in both states' - https://t.co/qGInKlefOi pic.twitter.com/tPCuLBeXIu — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

"When they win in the elections, the ECI is fine. But when they lose or fear losing an election, they start acting ECI, they attack armed forces, they attack institutions of the country. They attack parliament, they attack democracy. So this is the conditional commitment to the constitution. This only show that results are out even before the dates are declared. The Congress party has been fearing a lot," Poonawalla added.

He said that Congress’ Bharat Jodo yatra has not taken place in poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. “This is because they have seen writing on the wall. And to save their charming prince, they are making accusations against ECI and this is unfortunate," Poonawalla said.

'ECI is under the pressure of BJP govt': Congress

Congress leader Rashid Alvi raised questions over the EC's Gujarat schedule announcement and said, "ECI is under the pressure of BJP government and leadership. An important question that I have been asking for a very long time. they have declared the election of Himachal Pradesh. Why have they not declared the dates for Gujarat? What is the problem?"

#BREAKING | Congress politicises Gujarat election schedule announcement; Rashid Alvi speaks to Republic and questions EC move - https://t.co/qGInKlefOi pic.twitter.com/iodhwrtbWc — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

Speaking about the dates of the Himachal Pradesh polls, he questioned the delay in declaring the results. “First of all, Narendra Modi Ji and BJP will go to Gujarat and will distribute everything whatever they want to distribute to the people. And then the ECI will announce the election dates for Gujarat. I remember, even the last time, it happened the same thing. So how can you expect, ECI will hold the elections free and fair?" Alvi told Republic.

Political scenario in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.