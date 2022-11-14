Congress Workers Vandalise Party HQ In Ahmedabad Over Candidate Selection Ahead Of Polls

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on December 1, for which Monday, November 14, was the last date for filing nominations.

In the first phase, out of the total 182 assembly seats, voting will be held in 89 seats, for which all the parties have intensified campaigning. However, there is some turmoil within the Congress as a dramatic scene was witnessed in their Ahmedabad headquarters.

Upset by the candidate selection process, Congress workers vandalised the party headquarters in Ahmedabad. As per reports, these workers were angry with the decision to give a ticket to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala from the Jamalpur-Khadia seat of Gujarat. Congress workers also reportedly burnt the posters of many leaders during this.

This comes a day after Congress released its fifth list of six candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases. The six candidates declared by the party included Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 109. The Congress had on November 4 released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. On November 10, the party came out with another list with 46 names. It released a list of seven candidates on Friday but one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate. The fourth list of nine candidates was released on Saturday.

Gujarat political situation

In the 2017 assembly polls, there was a tough contest between the BJP and Congress, following which, the saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party won 77 seats. On September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without specifying any particular reason. Therefore, he was replaced by Bhupendra Patel. He has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8.