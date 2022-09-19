A team of the Election Commission of India held a series of meetings with the Gujarat Director General of Police, Chief Secretary, and other senior officials during its three-day visit to review the situation in the state for the forthcoming Assembly polls. Elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are slated to be held by the end of this year.

A team of nine senior officials appointed by the ECI visited Ahmedabad between September 16 and 18, which reviewed the preparations for the upcoming elections in Gujarat, a government release said.

On September 17 and 18, the ECI team held a review meeting with the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Bharathi on election preparedness in the presence of district election officers, commissioners, and superintendents of police.

They discussed in detail topics related to voters' roll and special summary revision, electronic voting machine (EVM/VVPAT), minimum facilities at polling stations, manpower, transportation, law and order, security, training, and capacity building, among others, the release said.

Detailed discussions were held with the nodal officers and representatives of various enforcement agencies such as the Income Tax, Excise, Reserve Bank of India, Department of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, etc, it said.

"A meeting was also held with the secretaries of various state government departments, including home, school education, electricity, telecommunication, road and transport, health and family welfare, excise, and revenue," it said.

Later, a meeting was also held with the state chief secretary and the director general of police to discuss various issues related to the upcoming elections as well as the feedback received from the CEO, state police nodal officer, DEO, SP, and enforcement agencies for smooth conduct of the upcoming elections, the release added.