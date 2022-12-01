Gujarat Elections 2022: Navsari BJP Candidate Allegedly Attacked By Unidentified People

Hours before voting for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Navsari's Vansda constituency was allegedly attacked by some unidentified people. The incident occurred when the BJP Navsari candidate Piyush Patel's convoy was attacked by some miscreants in Navsari while the saffron party leader was returning home.

According to Piyush Patel, around 40-50 people attacked him and vandalised the cars. The BJP candidate sustained multiple injuries and was admitted to a civil hospital. As per the visuals, the cars could be seen in a damaged condition with their windows broken. Patel, a candidate from the Navsari's Vansda assembly seat, called the attack on him "politically motivated". Patel alleged that stone pelting was done on his convoy.

Notably, after the attack on the BJP leader, his supporters reached the police station to register a complaint on the same. Patel's supporters claimed that the Opposition had sent the goons to attack the BJP leader as they raised anti-Congress slogans. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in October, Congress MLA from Vansda Ananat Patel was also attacked in Navsari.

#BREAKING | Election 2022 - Navsari BJP candidate Piyush Patel allegedly attacked by unidentified 40-50 people. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/3hs522XI73 — Republic (@republic) December 1, 2022

Notably, Piyush Patel is the BJP's candidate from the Vansda seat which is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community. In the 2017 assembly elections, Congress' Anant Patel defeated BJP's candidate by a margin of over 18,000. Currently, the sitting MLA Anant Patel, Aam Aadmi party's Pankaj Patel and BJP's Piyush Patel are fighting for the Vansda seat which is going for the polls today.

First phase of voting for Gujarat assembly elections 2022 underway

The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election as voting begins at 8 am today. The polling will take place in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.