Gujarat Elections: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Announces 2nd List Of Candidates For 9 Seats

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, released its second list of candidates for nine assembly constituencies across the state, saying, "Gujarat is rapidly moving towards change."

On August 2, AAP released its first list of 10 candidates for the polls, becoming the first political party in Gujarat to declare the names of its nominees. The schedule for the Gujarat polls is yet to be declared by the Election Commission.

Gujarat elections: AAP's releases second candidate list

Following are the names of candidates the AAP will be fielding in nine constituencies for the Gujarat polls, slated to be held later this year.

Raju Karpada - Chotila

Piyush Parmar – Mangrol (Junagadh)

Karsanbhai Karmur – Jamnagar North

Nimisha Khunt – Gondal

Prakashbhai Contractor – Choryasi

Vikram Sorani – Wankaner

Bharat Vakhala – Devgadhbaria

JJ Mevada – Asarwa

Vipul Sakhiya - Dhoraji

Free education and electricity among AAP's poll promises

While campaining for the upcoming polls on Tuesday, Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced free and quality education to the people of the poll-bound state and auditing of private schools if his party was elected to power in the year-end Assembly elections. He also promised to improve the infrastructure of the existing government schools and open new ones in large numbers across the state.

"All those born in Gujarat will get free and quality education. We will not force anybody. If parents have money, they can send their kids to private schools. But if they do not have money, we will not let the lack of money come in the way of good education for their kids. We will provide them the best education for free," he said at a town hall meeting

After a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP will be contesting from all the 182 seats in Gujarat, against the BJP, which has a stronghold in the state. The last time Gujarat went to the polls was in December 2017, which saw a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on 11 September 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. On September 12, in a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party, Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new CM.