Gujarat Polls: BJP Fields Ex-MLA Who Jumped Into River To Save Lives In Morbi Incident

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday, the party has given a ticket to former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya, who dived into the river to save the lives of people in the recent Morbi bridge tragedy. Notably, Amrutiya has been fielded from the Morbi constituency.

Addressing a joint press conference, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandviya, Bhupender Yadav, and state BJP chief CR Paatil announced the names of the candidates on Thursday.

Speaking at the press conference, Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said, "PM Narendra Modi has said that I am fighting to break my own record, the Bharatiya Janata Party will fulfill their intention, and they will win Gujarat with the maximum number of seats."

Former MLA jumps into the river to save lives in Morbi incident

A video had gone viral in which the former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya can be seen diving into the Machchhu river to save people from drowning. The leader was seen in water tubes floating in the river to rescue people after the bridge collapsed on October 30.

Taking to his Twitter, Kantilal Amrutiya said, "The suspension bridge tragedy in Morbi is very unfortunate. I am on the spot. I appeal to all to come together to help as many people as possible in this hour of grief. Note: Do not overcrowd the place where the rescue work is going on so that there is no hindrance in the relief work."

Reportedly, Amrutiya saved the lives of some commuters after a recent bridge collapse incident. As per reports, earlier, his name was not on the candidates’ list but he got the reward for the courage he showed during the accident.

Hardik Patel to contest from Viramgam constituency

In Gujarat, the elections to elect the Members of Legislative Assemblies for the 182 constituencies, will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the results will be announced on December 8. Notably, 4,90,89,765 are eligible to vote in the elections, at 7,881 polling stations set up across the state.

In the list of 160 candidates, Hardik Patel, who was the former working president of Gujarat Congress and joined BJP in the month of June has also been included. He will be contesting from the Viramgam constituency. On the other hand, Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also been given a ticket by BJP from the Jamnagar North constituency.

The list of 160 candidates includes 14 females, 13 from scheduled caste, 24 from the scheduled tribe and there are 69 candidates who have been repeated.