'Huge Sum Of Money Flows Into Gujarat Office': Ex-AAP Neta Accuses Kejriwal Of Corruption

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Indranil Rajguru has jumped ship and rejoined Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat. After joining Congress, he made explosive revelations and alleged that a huge sum of money is flowing into the AAP office in Gujarat, ahead of the elections.

"I left the party because they (AAP leaders) say they are anti-corruption. But I have seen with my own eyes, where is all this money coming from?", the former AAP general secretary said during a press conference. "If there is no corruption, then where does it come from? I don't know exactly how much but it was a lot. And I even asked about it", he added.

"When the two CMs (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) arrived in Rajkot on October 1, I asked about the money and they just gestured 'this is how'", Rajguru alleged. "This is a party that befools people. I returned to Congress because it does not mislead the country, it has the courage, to tell the truth", he added. The former MLA said that he has had connections with the Congress since his father's era and explained why he joined AAP in the first place.

"I joined AAP because I felt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was bad for the country and defeating it in Gujarat is important. I thought with AAP maybe I will be able to defeat BJP. But when I saw AAP's functioning, I realised that AAP tries to befool people just like the BJP does", Rajguru said. Rajguru also revealed that AAP alleged he wanted to be a CM face after his return to Congress, despite the fact that the CM candidate was predecided.

Gujarat assembly elections

The assembly elections in Gujarat for 182 constituencies are scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes is on December 8. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 99 seats out of the total 182 followed by Congress which bagged 77 seats. This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into the fray.