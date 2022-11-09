In Gujarat Election Opinion Poll, P-MARQ Projects Majority For BJP; AAP Behind Congress

With Gujarat set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8, P-MARQ Opinion Poll predicted that BJP will retain its bastion with a two-thirds majority. Overall, there are 182 seats in Gujarat out of which 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. A total of 4.9 crore persons including 4,61,494 first-time voters will decide the fate of these seats at 51,782 polling stations. This time, the election will witness a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and AAP. The Assembly poll results shall be declared on December 8.

P-Marq Opinion Poll:

Seat share :

BJP is set to win 127-140 seats as against the 99 seats which it won in the 2017 Assembly polls. If this prediction holds true, BJP might bag the highest number of seats since 2002 which was the first election that the party fought after Narendra Modi took over as the CM. With a low-key campaign, Congress might have to settle for only 24-36 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 9-21 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by smaller parties like AIMIM might get up to 2 seats.

Party Seat projection BJP 127-140 Congress 24-36 AAP 9-21 Others 0-2 Total 182

Vote share:

While BJP is projected to win 46.2% of the votes, Congress is likely to garner a vote share of 28.4% of the votes. With P-MARQ giving a vote share of 20.6% to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, there is a possibility of a change in the dynamics of Gujarat politics which has traditionally been a binary contest between Congress and BJP. Meanwhile, Independents and other candidates can get 4.8% as per this opinion poll.

Party Vote share projection BJP 46.2% Congress 28.4% AAP 20.6% Others 4.8% Total 100%

Region-wise projections :

The P-MARQ opinion poll figures give a significant edge to BJP across all 4 regions of Gujarat. While the saffron party is likely to continue its dominance in North Gujarat, Central Gujarat and South Gujarat, it is projected to make huge gains in Saurashtra-Kutch, where Congress won more seats last time owing to the Patidar agitation. As per the opinion polls, Congress is poised to replicate its performance in Central Gujarat but incur huge losses in the remaining regions. Meanwhile, AAP is projected to win its maximum seats from Saurashtra-Kutch.

Party North Gujarat Central Gujarat South Gujarat Saurashtra-Kutch BJP 30-40 24-34 24-32 30-40 Congress 8-14 6-12 2-6 7-15 AAP 2-8 2-6 1-5 4-11 Others 0-1 0-1 0-1 0-1 Total 53 40 35 54

Methodology

The survey was conducted in all districts across Gujarat from November 2 to November 7 with the use of Random stratified sampling. Thereafter, a probabilistic model was used to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from an estimated vote share. The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across groups, religions, gender and caste. The margin of error is 3%.

Poll scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat.