Jolt To Congress In Gujarat: AICC Secretary Quits Party Ahead Of Polls, Likely To Join BJP

In a major setback to Congress in Gujarat, the AICC secretary incharge of the Indian Overseas Congress has resigned from his post and primary membership of the grand old party. In his letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, incharge of the Indian Overseas Congress, Himanshu Vyas has resigned from the party posts as well as from the party's primary membership.

Himanshu Vyas, a close friend of Sam Pitroda, who is close to Gandhis was unhappy with the Congress party over not being given a ticket for the Gujarat assembly elections after the party announced its first candidate list on Friday, according to the sources. Republic has further learned that the Vyas is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today and will also get a ticket in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls that are going to be held in the first week of December this year.



Himanshu Vyas, Secretary, Incharge of Indian Overseas Congress resigns from his post and party's primary membership. pic.twitter.com/Cuo3OEd1EI — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

As per the sources, Vyas said that there was no leadership in the Congress party and nobody took proper decisions in the party as well. Vyas who has been a tall leader in Gujarat and a strategist coordinating the campaigns for various Congress candidates joined the list of leaders who left Congress raising questions about the party's leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, Congress announced its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The list was declared after candidates' names were finalised during a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gujarat elections

The ECI on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Notably, the term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar announced that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

BJP has been winning the Assembly polls in Gujarat since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, and Alpesh Thakor.

BJP emerged victorious winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. He was then replaced by Bhupendra Patel.

However owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 64 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises so far such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.