Kejriwal & Sisodia To Embark On 2-day Gujarat Visit Amid CBI, ED Heat Over Excise Duty Row

Delhi Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a 2-day visit to Gujarat today, August 22, ahead of the assembly elections

Ajay Sharma
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat today, August 22, ahead of the assembly election in the state which is expected to take place by year-end.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be accompanied by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is currently under the lens of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the AAP government's previous excise duty. Notably, Kejriwal and Sisodia will arrive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday and they are scheduled to address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. The duo will also attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on day two of their visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Kejriwal to visit Gujarat to guarantee education & health

Taking to his Twitter, AAP national convenor Kejriwal on Saturday said, "On Monday Manish Ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days - to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved. Will also interact with youth"

It is pertinent to mention that this will be Kejriwal's fifth visit this month to poll-bound Gujarat as AAP had already announced the name of its candidates for 19 seats. Earlier, the AAP national convenor had assured "guarantees" to people in Gujarat including free electricity up to 300 units in a month, free and quality education, a Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and a job for every youth in Gujarat if his party was voted to power in the state.

It is to mention that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia's visit occurs just days after the CBI raided a number of locations including Sisodia's house in connection with allegations of corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

