Gujarat Polls: Candidate Selection Process Underway & Meeting To Be Held On Nov 4, Says Congress' Chennithala

Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said a meeting will be held in Delhi on November 4 as part of the process to select candidates for the Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be held later this year.

Chennithala is the chairperson of the three-member screening committee constituted by the All India Congress Committee to shortlist candidates for the upcoming state polls.

The other two members are Maharashtra Congress leader Shivajirao Moghe and former Delhi MLA Jai Kishan, while the party's Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, state unit president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhram Rathva are ex-officio members.

The Kerala MLA exuded confidence the Congress was poised to unseat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and form a government in Gujarat.

"A meeting was held (with national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi) and another meeting will take place on November 4. Work is going on smoothly. Decision will be taken on when to declare (the list of candidates)," Chennithala told reporters.

In his previous meetings in Gujarat, Chennithala had said the Congress will give priority to youth and women in ticket distribution for the Gujarat Assembly elections.