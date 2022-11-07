PM Modi 'wants To Break All Records', Launches BJP's New Slogan For Gujarat Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 6, kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Gujarat campaign after the announcement of the poll dates and said that he wanted to break all previous Gujarat poll wins records.

Addressing a public rally in Kaprada in Gujarat's Valsad, PM Modi said, "Sitting in Delhi, I am getting inputs that the BJP will win Gujarat with a record margin this time. I have come here to beat my past records. I have told Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give you as much time as possible (for campaigning)." Adding further he said that in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, he wishes to break all his previous records.

"This time I wish to break all my previous records. The record for Bhupendra (Patel) should be bigger than mine and I want to work to achieve this... This election is not fought by Bhupendra or Narendra, the people of Gujarat are fighting this election," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in his home state.

'I've made this Gujarat': PM Modi launches BJP's new slogan in Gujarat

In the rally, PM Modi launched the saffron party's new election slogan-- "I have made this Gujarat" for the upcoming state assembly elections scheduled to take place in the first week of December.

"Every Gujarati, be it an Adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says 'Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe' (I have made this Gujarat). People have built this state with their hard work," the Prime Minister said.

The PM made people, gathered at his rally, chant the slogan several times during his 25-minute-long speech. "As every Gujarati is full of confidence, that is the reason every Gujarat speaks the voice of the inner soul. Every sound comes from the heart of Gujarat (saying) 'I have made this Gujarat'," PM Modi said.

Notably, the BJP’s peak performance in Gujarat came in December 2002 elections under Modi, when the party bagged 127 of the total 182 seats. However, in the last polls (2017 assembly election), the saffron party's tally shrunk to 99 while Congress improved its previous tally by 16 to bag 77 seats.