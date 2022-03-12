PM Modi Welcomed With Chants Of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; Watch

As a part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 12, held a massive roadshow in the Gandhinagar area. PM Modi who was on his way to the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for delivering its first convocation address was greeted by a huge crowd of people who gathered in numbers to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi received a huge response as he waved towards people during his roadshow in Gandhinagar's Dahegam area; security arrangements were heightened prior to his arrival. Apart from that, people were also seen cheering loudly for the Prime Minister and raising slogans in his support as he arrived after the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in four of five states that recently concluded Assembly elections-- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The other state, Punjab, saw AAP receive the people's mandate.

LIVE: A grand welcome for PM Shri @narendramodi in Gujarat. https://t.co/4JcaOYiwZj — BJP (@BJP4India) March 12, 2022

As the Prime Minister's convoy proceeded further, people were seen chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shree Ram' as they showered flowers on him. Giving PM Modi a grand and warm welcome, loud music was also played in the background of the roadshow.

As the convoy of the Prime Minister reached the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), he was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the university. During the event, he will be delivering the first convocation address at the University located in Gandhinagar's Lavad area. A total of 1,091 students will receive their degrees in the presence of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. On the first day of his visit, he held a meeting with BJP leaders and party workers at the BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad.

On the second day of his visit on Saturday, he will be delivering an address at the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University and then will inaugurate the 'Khel Mahakumbh' at a stadium in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

Notably, the PM's visit which seems to be a 'soft start' to his party's campaign ahead of the December 2022 state elections, PM Modi looks forward to his next big poll quest in Gujarat.

(Image: @BJP/Twitter)