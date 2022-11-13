Ravindra Jadeja Urges Jamnagar Voters & Cricket Fans To Support His Wife In Gujarat Polls

A day ahead of filing the nomination papers for the upcoming Gujarat polls, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's has asked the people to extend support to his wife Rivaba Jadeja, who was selected in the Bharatiya Janata Party's first list of candidates on November 10.

The state is set to go for the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8. Rivaba Jadeja was featured in the BJP's first list of candidates for the assembly elections for Jamnagar North. Extending his support, the cricketer has urged all the Jamnagar voters and cricket fans to vote for his wife, and make her win the seat.

In a video message, Jadeja was seen wearing a brown kurta and was heard stating, "My dear Jamnagar residents and all cricket fans. As you all know that here Gujarat assembly elections are progressing fast like T20 cricket. BJP has made my wife Rivaba a candidate. She is going to file nomination papers on 14 November. So it is your responsibility to create an atmosphere of victory. So let's meet tomorrow morning."

This comes three days after the all-rounder expressed pride in all the efforts and hard work put in by his wife, in a tweet, and wished she continues to work for the development of society.

On November 10, Rivaba was one of the 160 candidates announced by the BJP for the assembly elections in Gujrat. Of the candidates, 14 are women, 24 belong to the category of Scheduled Tribes and 13 to the Scheduled Castes. The saffron party released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly on Thursday.

Gujarat political situation

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there was a tough contest between the BJP and Congress, following which, the saffron party won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party won 77 seats. On September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani resigned as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without specifying any particular reason. Therefore, he was replaced by Bhupendra Patel. He has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

As of today, BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8.