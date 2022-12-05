WATCH: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Casts Her Vote In The Gujarat Elections 2022

Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enthusiastically cast her vote on Monday in the second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections 2022, which got underway earlier in the morning. The PM's mother voted in the state capital Gandhinagar for the Gandhinagar South seat where Congress-turned-BJP leader Alpesh Thakor is contesting for the saffron party.

#BREAKING | Gujarat Elections 2022 - PM Modi's mother Heera ben Modi casts her vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar as final phase of voting is underway.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/QAscQ5rGEk pic.twitter.com/cXL7JdJU3R — Republic (@republic) December 5, 2022

PM Modi's mother Heeraben votes in Gujarat election

The Prime Minister's mother has been a regular voter and the same was true this time around in a year she turned 99 years old. She visited the polling booth with the family of Narendra Modi's brother, setting yet another example for all registered voters to go out and exercise their franchise.

The Prime Minister had met his mother the previous evening and took her blessings at her residence in Gandhinagar’s Raisan area. He spent around 45 minutes with his mother before leaving for the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar, where he was received by Amit Shah, state BJP president CR Patil, and other senior leaders for a strategy meeting, before retiring to the Raj Bhawan for the night.

The Prime Minister had on Sunday also met his elder brother Somabhai Modi and the pair shared a 23-minute conversation over a cup of tea yesterday. Somabhai, who runs an old-age home and a trust in Vadnagar, said, “I felt nice (meeting PM Modi). We had a cup of tea and discussed family matters. We met after six years. He enquired about my health. We are proud of the work he is doing."

On Monday morning, the Prime Minister cast his vote in Ahmedabad at the Ranib polling booth before flying back to Delhi to attend a 2-day BJP national executive meeting which he will address.

Cast my vote in Ahmedabad. Urging all those voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote. pic.twitter.com/m0X16uCtjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2022

Gujarat has gone to polls in 2 phases, on December 1 and December 5. The results are expected to be declared on December 8th.