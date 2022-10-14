Why Were Gujarat Poll Dates Not Announced? Here's What Election Commission Had To Say...

The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll dates of only Himachal Pradesh and not of Gujarat. The decision came as a surprise. Notably, within the gap of six months, the terms of the two assemblies end, and dates, as well as results, are announced together. In 2017, voting was held in both states in early November and the results were declared in December. Gujarat voted in two phases.

EC on why Gujarat poll dates were not announced

While addressing the press briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the commission actually goes by the convention in announcing the schedule of the elections. "In any case, the preparation and conduct of the elections is a very detailed exercise and it takes into account various factors, variable factors after consultations with all the stakeholders," he said.

Kumar added, "In Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections, there is a gap of 40 days. There are several factors in Himachal Pradesh, the most important is the weather. Especially, in the upper region of the constituency where snowing takes place. So, having seen everything together and examining everything, the commission has decided to go by the convention which was set up last time and further refined it. The period for the Model Code of Conduct has also been reduced to 57 days from 70 days".

On being asked about the poll result dates, CEC Chief said, "When we will come to Gujarat then we will tell you this".

Himachal Pradesh Assembly schedule

The polls in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on November 12, EC chief Rajeev Kumar said. The results will be announced on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will end on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently visited the state to take stock of poll preparedness.

Gazette Notification: October 17

Last date for filing nominations: October 25

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 27

Date of poll: November 12

Date of counting: December 8

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 constituencies in 12 districts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in 44 assembly constituencies, Congress in 21 seats, CPI(M) in one, and independents in two seats.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 and the votes were counted on 18 December. In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

