In a big development on Thursday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Gujarat, which is PM Modi's home state. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar revealed that Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

Out of these seats, 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. For identification of voters at the polling Station, the voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slip. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force.

Watch the EC press conference here:

Here are the Gujarat election details:

1st phase (89 seats)

Gazette notification: November 5

Last date for filing nomination: November 14

Date of scrutiny of nominations: November 15

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 17

Date of poll: December 1

Date of counting: December 8

2nd phase (93 seats)

Gazette notification: November 10

Last date for filing nomination: November 17

Date of scrutiny of nominations: November 18

Last date of withdrawal of nominations: November 21

Date of poll: December 5

Date of counting: December 8

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.

He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel, a first-time MLA who trounced his Congress opponent in Ghatlodia by a margin of 1,17,750 votes. An engineer, he has served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation as well as the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 62 seats. While AAP has mounted a high-octane campaign this time in a bid to make inroads, Congress has retained its focus on the Bharat Jodo Yatra which isn't even passing through Gujarat.