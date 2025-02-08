'He Must Quit Politics For Time Being': Anna Hazare's Advice to Kejriwal After AAP's Delhi Debacle

New Delhi: Anna Hazare, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, has criticised Arvind Kejriwal and his party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after their Delhi debacle in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Anna Hazare has also advised Kejriwal to ‘quit politics for the time being’.

‘He Must Quit Politics For the Time Being’: Anna Hazare's Advice to Kejriwal

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Anna Hazare has advised Arvind Kejriwal to quit politics. He has said that for the time being, Kejriwal must quit politics and should get back only after he works on himself and comes back on the right path.

On being asked about him being in contact with Kejriwal, Anna Hazare said that he hasn't been interacting with the AAP convenor for over two years now and that he despises people who run after power and money, instead of working towards the development of the country.

Money Took the Front Seat… Led To It's Defeat: Anna Hazare on Delhi Polls Result

"With the liquor policy issue came the money and they drowned in it. The (AAP's) image was tarnished. People saw him (Arvind Kejriwal) talking about clean character and then about liquor," Hazare, who led the anti-corruption movement in 2011, told reporters in Ralegan Siddhi village.

Hazare said the AAP lost as it failed to understand the need to serve people selflessly and took the wrong path. "Money took the front seat which dented AAP's image, leading to its defeat," he added.

"These qualities (in candidates) win people's trust who feel the candidate will do something for them. I kept saying this but they (the AAP) did not understand it," he said. Hazare said when allegations crop up, it is necessary to tell the people that these charges are wrong.