Updated March 19th, 2024 at 11:52 IST
BREAKING: Hemant Soren's Sister-in-Law Sita Soren Resigns From JMM
Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has resigned from the membership of JMM.
Ranchi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren has resigned from the primary membership of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday, March 19. Sita Soren is a sitting MLA from Jama.
