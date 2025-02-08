How BJP Scripted Delhi Return, Collapse of Kejri-Wall: 10 Big Reasons

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked a historic return in Delhi after a gap of 27 years as it defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a thumping majority. In a closely watched triangular fight between the AAP, BJP and Congress, the saffron party is heading towards its biggest victory in Delhi as it currently leads on 48 seats while AAP only on 22. The Aam Aadmi Party has not just lost the elections but lost it big time as even its popular leader, convenor, and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his close-aide Manish Sisodia couldn't secure their respective seats. As BJP is all set to form the next government in the national capital, let’s take a look at factors that made the difference for the party in this round of election.

BJP focused on local issues

BJP focussed on local issues and highlighted shortcomings of the Aam Aadmi Party government. The saffron party raised issues such as liquor scam, Kejriwal’s Sheeshmahal row, AAP’s government failure to clean Yamuna, contaminated water, poor waste-garbage management in the city among others.

Kejriwal’s popularity drops

Arvind Kejriwal losing his own seat — New Delhi — by a margin of over 4,000 votes is a clear cut sign that there has been a considerable drop in his popularity, especially after his alleged role in Delhi liquor scam, and other corruption allegations levelled by the BJP and Congress.

No Congress-AAP alliance

Many analysts are of the view that AAP and Congress fighting elections alone is another reason that Kejriwal’s party lost the election. The two INDI alliance parties not contesting elections together helped the BJP.

According to election commission data, the Congress party secured a little over 6 per cent vote share which has made a huge difference in vote gap between BJP and Congress.

Increase in BJP’s vote share

The BJP has secured over 46 per cent vote share, up from 30 per cent in last Assembly election while AAP’s vote share decreased by 9 per cent to near 43 per cent.

Hundreds of drawing room meetings

BJP and RSS conducted hundreds of drawing room meetings with the people of delhi, among their workers as part of their awareness campaign during the Delhi elections.

Hindus, Sanatanis coming together

First time in Haryana elections, BJP’s ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’ slogan worked in Maharashtra earlier and has now worked in Delhi too as according to pollsters, the consolidation of Hindu votes went in favour of the BJP.

PM Modi’s AAP-da jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who during the election campaign took an AAP-da jibe at the Kejriwal’s party asking Delhi voters to oust the party in this election, seems to have worked.

Dalit voters shift to BJP

According to Axis My India’s Pradeep Gupta, the shift of Dalit voters from AAP to BJP, added votes to saffron party’s kitty.

Budget ’s income tax bonanza

Modi government minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s big relief to tax payers when she announced that people with personal income of Rs 12 Lakhs Per Annum won’t be taxed, seems to have worked with the middle class in Delhi.

BJP’s poll promise to continue AAP’s welfare schemes, addition of a few new ones