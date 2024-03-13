How Hisar, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Seats Led to The Collapse of BJP-JJP Alliance, Tells Ajay Chautala

Advertisement

BJP-JJP Collapse: As newly appointed Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proved majority in the Haryana assembly on Wednesday, March 13, the Jannayak Janata Party held a massive rally in Hisar district, where both Ajay and Dushyant Chautala openly spoke on the collapse of their alliance with the BJP.

Opening about the collapse of BJP-JJP alliance which led to Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation as Haryana Chief Minister along with his entire cabinet, JJP supremo Ajay Singh Chautala said that the alliance collapsed over JJP's demand of two Lok Sabha seats. “We demanded two Lok Sabha seats, but the BJP denied the request,” said Ajay Chautala at the Nav Sankalp Rally in Hisar on Wednesday. The two seats Ajay Chautala is speaking of are Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

"I was also in Delhi the day before yesterday. Dushyant Chautala met BJP president J P Nadda (over seat sharing). We said we wanted to contest the two seats but they refused to give it," said senior Chautala. Chautala said that he sent Dushyant Chautala back to the BJP leadership with the message that the JJP would not fight even a single seat if it fulfils the promise of Rs 5,100 per month under the Old Age Pension scheme and would support it in all 10 seats.

The Two Seats Which Led To Tussle Between BJP-JJP

The political chaos unfolded in Haryana on Tuesday, a day after former Haryana deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala met BJP national president JP Nadda and sought two Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming general elections. However, sources suggest that the BJP was not interested in giving the seats to the JJP as it is comfortably placed on both Hisar and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats.

On the contrary, the JJP enjoys strong influence in these pockets, as Dushyant Chautala had won from Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014. Further, in the last assembly election, Chautala won from Uchana Kalan which falls under the Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Dushyant’s father and JJP supremo, Ajay Chautala, was MP from Bhiwani in 1999.