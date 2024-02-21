Advertisement

INDI Alliance in Uttar Pradesh: As Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asserted that alliance with the Congress party is on in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This comes after Akhilesh Yadav had intimidated the Congress that he or his party workers won’t join the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until seat-sharing is finalised between the two parties. Both Samajwadi Party and Congress are part of the Opposition’s rainbow coalition formed to take on the BJP in Lok Sabha elections - INDI Alliance.

One Call of Priyanka Gandhi Changed the Game: Reports

Reports suggest that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played a crucial role in ending the existing deadlock between the two parties. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly spoke with Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav over phone and carved out the final shape of the alliance.

According to an agreement reached after the telephonic conversation between Priyanka Gandhi and Yadav, the Congress has now got seats such as Sitapur and Barabanki. As the alliance seems sealed, Akhilesh Yadav is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi in Agra.

Congress, Samajwadi Party Still To Decide on Shrawasti

After the Samajwadi Party offered 17 seats to the Congress party, sources say that the two parties are still to decide on Shrawasti seat.

They said the alliance had been all but sealed and the only seat on which the Samajwadi Party has to take a call is Shrawasti which the Congress is asking for.

The sources said earlier the Congress was being given a "raw deal" with seats where winnability was low and the party was asking for alternative constituencies. Besides these seats, the Congress is also likely to get Kanpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Amroha, Fatehpur Sikri and Jhansi among others. In the Moradabad division, the Congress was asking for two seats but has agreed on Amroha alone.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav said there is conflict between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress and the alliance is on. "All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

#BREAKING: Congress-Samajwadi Party Alliance Confirmed



"All is well that ends well. Yes, there will be an alliance. There is no conflict. Everything will be out and clear soon," said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh ahead… pic.twitter.com/4CsEYlRGaX — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2024

On question of seats, Yadav said, Samajwadi Party will contest the maximum number of seats. As the alliance seems sealed, Akhilesh Yadav is expected to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra helmed by Rahul Gandhi in Agra.

Major Relief for the Congress

Akhilesh's announcement comes as a major relief to the Congress party which has been losing the grip over the INDI Alliance. Apart from the major jolt in Bihar after Nitish Kumar switched to BJP-led NDA, INDI alliance seemed to be standing on a slippery ground as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann have announced to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal and Punjab respectively.

(With PTI inputs)