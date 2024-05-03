Advertisement

New Delhi: Putting an end to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's poll debut, the Congress on Friday announces candidates for two of its traditional seats in Uttar Pradesh - Amethi and Rae Bareli. The Congress party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Sonia Gandhi's close-aide Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Rae Bareli seat. He was accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was expected to make her poll debut this election from her mother's seat- Rae Bareli. Sonia Gandhi is the outgoing MP from Rae Bareli.

Congress Lays Out Plan For Priyanka

On being asked about Priyanka Gandhi sitting out of the Lok Sabha election, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Priyanka could enter the Parliament any time by contesting a by-poll. He said that she can reach Parliament by contesting any bypoll, but is currently taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter him on his alleged "lies" during campaigning.

"Priyanka ji is campaigning vigorously and is alone silencing Narendra Modi by answering his every lie with the truth. That is why it was necessary that she should not be limited to her constituency only. Priyanka ji will reach Parliament by contesting any by-election," said Ramesh. However, Ramesh didnot mention the seat on which Priyanka will contest a by-election, observers say it could be one of the seats Rahul vacates, if he wins both.

Rahul May Vacate Wayanad, If Congress Wins Rae Bareli

On being fielded from Rae Bareli, it has become Rahul Gandhi's second seat, as he is already seeking re-election from Kerala's Wayanad which went to polls on April 26. Wayanad is, however, a three-way contest as Left's Annie Raja is contesting against Gandhi, while BJP has fielded its Kerala chief K Surendran.

If Congress wins the Rae Bareli seat, political observers believe that among the two, it would be easier to leave Wayanad citing the historical significance or Rae Bareli and personal connection with his mother. As veteran leader and members of the Gandhi family including Feroze Gandhi, Arun Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have represented the parliamentary constituency. However, sources said that Rahul seemed reluctant of leaving Wayanad as this is the second that Wayanad will be voting for him.

Reports said that Pariyanka Gandhi Vadra was requested to contest from one of the two Uttar Pradesh seats by the Congress leadership, but she refused suggesting that if Rahul wins, all three members of the Gandhi family would be in the Parliament. This would further BJP's dynastic politics attack believed Priyanka, said reports.