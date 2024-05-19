Advertisement

Howrah Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Howrah Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 42 seats in West Bengal, is set for a fierce electoral battle with TMC's Prasun Banerjee and BJP's Rathin Chakraborty in poll race.

Falling under general category, the Howrah Lok Sabha seat consists of seven assembly segments including Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail (SC), and Panchla. The seat will witness two-cornered contest in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election that will be held on May 20.

TMC's Banerjee is seeking re-election from the Howrah segment, while BJP's nominee is playing the development card of the NDA government.

Howrah Seat: Demographic Details

Total Voters (2019): 16,33,201

Urban Areas: 92.8%

Rural Areas: 7.2%

SC: 9.2%

ST: 0.3%

Hindu: ~77%

Muslim: 21.9%

Christian: 0.18%

Literacy Rate: 74.33%

In what could be called a close contest, the Howrah seat will have a tough competition with TMC having an edge but the BJP putting a close contest.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the TMC clinched victory in the Howrah seat with nearly 47 per cent votes. However, the BJP voteshare soared high to nearly 39 per cent.

Over the last few years, the voteshare of the Left has declined significantly from 44.3 per cent in 2009 to 8.7 per cent in 2019. Meanwhile, the BJP has overtaken the position of core opposition of TMC in the Howrah seat.

