I-PAC People Entered my Residential Complex in Police Uniforms: Suvendu Adhikari | Exclusive

Kolaghat: Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of harassment after a search was conducted at a house he rented in East Midnapore district's Kolaghat. The incident led to Adhikari skipping a campaign meeting at Ghatal, where the BJP has fielded actor Hiranmay Chattopadhyay against Trinamul's Dev. Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Adhikari condemned the search, stating, “It's not my office, it's my rental house. Without any search warrant, they entered my house and my bedroom, washroom, and pantry room, violating all norms. It's a heinous crime organized by the Mamata police. They are trying to malign me just because I am from BJP" adding that “Abhishek Banerjee is the mastermind of this incident.”

The BJP leader further alleged that "I-PAC people entered my residential complex in police uniforms"

"Mamata Banerjee is losing her grip either through the bad advice from IPAC or an upstaging from within. The constant targeting, the constant act of violence on the ground show that Mamata is rattled, unnerved...": Arnab



Adhikari revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him and offered his support.

Suvendu Adhikari on current political situation in West Bengal

Responding to questions about the current political situation in West Bengal, Adhikari stated confidently, "Mamata Banerjee and her Pvt Ltd company like party will suffer in this election. June 4 TMC will be rooted out.”

Suvendu on the role of IPAC

When asked about the role of IPAC (Indian Political Action Committee), Adhikari alleged, “Prashant Kishor is now behind the screen, his man Pratik Jain is organising everything. The state govt and the party are run by IPAC volunteers with the help of civil and police administration”

“I have sufficient evidence, CCTV footage. I-PAC people entered my residential complex in police uniforms,” he added.