Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

'If We Shoot Modi In The Skull...': INDI Leader Hits New Low With Controversial Remarks Against PM

BJP's Jharkhand Unit claimed that RJD leader Awadesh Singh Yadav made objectionable comments regarding Prime Minister Modi

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Screengrab from the video shared by BJP alleging that RJD leader made controversial remarks about PM
Screengrab from the video shared by BJP alleging that RJD leader made controversial remarks about PM | Image: X/ BJP4Jharkhand
Ranchi: As political mercury soars ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 20, shared a video clip from a meeting of Opposition's INDI alliance held in Koderma, Jharkhand in which Rashtriya Janata Dal leader can be heard making objectionable comments about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The BJP's Jharkhand Unit claimed that RJD leader Awadesh Singh Yadav made objectionable comments regarding Prime Minister Modi. The BJP in a post on X said that Singh spoke about “shooting the Prime Minister in the skull". 

“Four days ago, in the INDI alliance meeting held in Koderma, Jharkhand, RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav is talking about shooting Modi in the skull. Seeing their defeat coming closer, all the parties and their leaders of 'thugbandhan' have lost their mental balance. Whatever conspiracy the INDI alliance may hatch, his family of 140 crore people stands with the Prime Minister,” said BJP's Jharkhand unit sharing a video clip on X.

 

 

 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

