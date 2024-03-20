Advertisement

Ranchi: As political mercury soars ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 20, shared a video clip from a meeting of Opposition's INDI alliance held in Koderma, Jharkhand in which Rashtriya Janata Dal leader can be heard making objectionable comments about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's Jharkhand Unit claimed that RJD leader Awadesh Singh Yadav made objectionable comments regarding Prime Minister Modi. The BJP in a post on X said that Singh spoke about “shooting the Prime Minister in the skull".

Advertisement

“Four days ago, in the INDI alliance meeting held in Koderma, Jharkhand, RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav is talking about shooting Modi in the skull. Seeing their defeat coming closer, all the parties and their leaders of 'thugbandhan' have lost their mental balance. Whatever conspiracy the INDI alliance may hatch, his family of 140 crore people stands with the Prime Minister,” said BJP's Jharkhand unit sharing a video clip on X.

देखिए Indi गठबंधन की बैठक का एजेंडा.



चार दिन पहले झारखंड के कोडरमा में हुई Indi गठबंधन की बैठक में RJD के नेता अवधेश सिंह यादव मोदी जी की खोपड़ी में गोली मारने की बात कर रहे हैं.



अपनी हार को करीब आते देख ठगबंधन की सभी पार्टियां और उनके नेता अपनी मानसिक संतुलन खो बैठे है.



Indi… pic.twitter.com/mCJcSB2ukR — BJP JHARKHAND (@BJP4Jharkhand) March 19, 2024

(This is a breaking copy)