INDI Alliance Goes Public on Muslim Reservation Amid Lok Sabha Polls, PM Modi Hits Back

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy on Muslim reservation, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has stoked another row after he advocated for ‘full reservation’ for the members of Muslim community. The BJP has stepped up its offensive against the INDI alliance after Lalu Yadav's remarks, asserting that the apprehensions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proving to be be true. PM Modi has already vowed that he wouldn't let the quotas of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs be given to Muslims on the basis of religion. The ruling-BJP claimed that INDI's support for Muslim quota is driven by ‘vote-bank’ politics.

‘Who Was Convicted in Fodder Scam’: PM Jabs Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a scathing attack on the Opposition's INDI alliance after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav openly advocated for reservation for the members of Muslim community. Leading the offensive for the BJP, PM Modi said that one of their allies have made intentions of INDI alliance clear.

Jabbing Lalu Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Modi said that the ones who are out on bail after committing scams are advocating for religion-based reservation. PM alleged that the INDI alliance plans to snatch away the quota benefits of groups including Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. “Congress is silent but today one of its allies confirmed the intentions of INDI alliance,” said the Prime Minister.

"Their leader who was in jail in connection with the fodder scam and has been punished by the court. He has just come out on bail. He said that Muslims should get reservation and not just reservation, he says that Muslims should get complete reservation. What does this mean? These people want to snatch away all the reservation that SC, ST and OBC community have and give complete reservation to Muslims..." said PM Modi during his rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Tuesday.

Congress Downplayed Contributions of Babasaheb: PM

Prime Minister, during his Dhar rally, alleged that Congress wanted to snatch the credit of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, adding that no one can change the Constitution of India. “Congress wants that Baba Saheb should not get the credit for making the Constitution. Congress has started saying that Baba Saheb's contribution in making the Constitution was less, Nehru ji played the biggest role in making the Constitution. They first distorted the history of the country and made people forget the great Sons of Independence. They wrote false history to glorify themselves and now they have started fabricating lies about the Constitution as well,” said PM.

“Congress and INDI alliance are spreading a new rumour that if Modi gets 400 seats, he will change the Constitution. It seems as if the Congress people's intelligence has been locked by the vote bank. Hey, they should know that from 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024, Modi had the support of 400 seats in the form of NDA and NDA+," he added.

What Lalu Yadav Said on Muslim Quota?

Earlier, in the day, Lalu yadav said that he is in favour of extending reservation benefits to members of Muslims community. On BJP's charge that if voted to power, the Congress, RJD and other allies would "steal" reservations meant for OBCs and divert these to Muslims, Lalu Yadav said, "but should not Muslims get the benefit of reservations? (Aarakshan to milna hi chahiye Musalmanon ko)".

Further, he alleged that if BJP is voted to power, it would do away with reservation benefit by scrapping the Constitution. "The BJP is against the provision of reservations made in the Constitution. Hence, it wants to do away with both", Prasad told reporters at the legislative council premises. The ailing septuagenarian, who nowadays prefers to stay indoors, was attending a swearing-in ceremony where his wife Rabri Devi took oath as an MLC.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that reservation to all backward communities of the society backward Muslims was provided

Apprehensions of PM are Proving to be True: BJP

Reacting to Lalu Yadav's remarks, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivdei said that the apprehensions made by Prime Minister, earlier, are proving to be true. “The apprehensions expressed by BJP and PM Modi are now proving to be completely true. The genie of Muslim reservation has come out of the lamp of the INDI alliance and is visible in the sky from the South to the plains of Ganga,” said Trivedi during a press conference.

"The thing worth noticing in the statement given by Lalu Prasad Yadav is that the most serious word he was asked about the Muslim community, he said yes Muslims should get reservation 'poora ka poora'. It became clear that they want to give reservation to the Muslim community by snatching the share of SC, ST and OBC..." he said.

More About Muslim Quota

The draft Constitution had ‘minorities’ word in Article 296 which was dropped at the time of adoption of the Constitution and shifted to Article 335. This enabled the state to make provisions for reservation in favour of the backward communities. Hence, the state which alloted quota benefits to Muslim community could do that as the groups were a form of backward classes in the state which didn't had proper reservation.