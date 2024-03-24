BREAKING: INDI Alliance To Hold Rally At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Advertisement

New Delhi: The INDI Alliance on Sunday announced a mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren. Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced that the INDI alliance will hold a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan on March 31 at 10 AM to protest against the “attack on democracy”.

The INDI leaders held a joint press conference at Constitution Club of India in the national capital. The INDI leaders said that the rally is being organised to "safeguard the country's interests and democracy"

"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," said Delhi Minister and AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai. "Democracy and the country are in danger. All the INDIA-bloc parties will hold this 'maha rally' to safeguard the country's interests and democracy," Rai added.

“INDIA alliance is organising a 'Maha Rally' in the Ramlila Maidan on 31 March. This is not being organised to save Arvind Kejriwal but to save the democracy. The opposition is facing one-sided attacks,” said Atishi after the announcement.

Congress Leadership Backs Kejriwal

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress' Delhi unit chief, alleged that opposition parties are not being given a level playing field and highlighted the freezing of his party's accounts and the arrest of a chief minister.

"The March 31 'maha rally' will not only be a political one but a call to save the country's democracy and raise voices against the BJP-led Centre," he added.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

