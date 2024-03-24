Advertisement

Patna: The grand old Congress party is likely to lock horns with alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 over Purnea parliamentary seat as leaders of both the party have staked claim on the same seat. Interesingly, both the leaders, Pappu Yadav and Bima Bharti staking claim on the Purnea seat have recently joined the Congress and RJD respectively seeking Lok Sabha ticket.

Rupauli MLA Bima Bharti joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal on Saturday, Mach 23, following her resignation from Nitish Kumar-led ruling Janata Dal (United). She was inducted into the RJD by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav late in the evening.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Gives Membership to Bima Bharti

Once known to be in the good books of the CM, she got on his wrong side a few years ago when she threw a fit over the induction of Leshi Singh in the state cabinet. Singh is the JD(U) MLA from Dhamdaha in Purnea and her late husband Butan Singh, a local strongman, had been a fierce rival of Bharti's spouse Awadhesh Mandal.

Bima Bharti Stakes Claim on Purnea Seat

As she joined RJD, Bima Bharti expressed her readiness to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Purnea. "My husband and son are in jail, which is proof that 'ati-pichhda' (extremely backward) classes enjoy no respect in Bihar's ruling coalition. Lalu-ji has assured me of his blessings. People of Purnea are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnea if my party asks me to," the former Bihar Minister said.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: After joining RJD today, MLA from Rupauli and Former JDU leader Bima Bharti says, "People of Purnia are ready to vote for us. I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Purnia if my party asks me to..." pic.twitter.com/HpQMlvUlkd — ANI (@ANI)

Rupauli assembly segment, which Bharti represents is a part of Purnea district and speculations are rife that she might get a Lok Sabha ticket.

Will Die, But Won't Leave Purnea: Pappu Yadav

On the development, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav seemed uncomfortable. Pappu Yadav had joined the Congress party earlier this week, merging his Jan Adhikar Party, in exchange for Lok Sabha seat from Purnea.

As RJD seemed to be staking claim on Purnea, Pappu Yadav said that he would die, but won't leave Purnea. “ Will die, but won't leave Congress. Will leave the world, but will never leave Purnia,” said Pappu Yadav in a post on X.

With both Bima Bharti and Pappu Yadav staking claims on the same Purnea seat, it could lead to problems within the INDI Alliance which is already struggling to arrive at a consensus regarding seat-sharing arrangement. Further, both the leaders have influence in the Seemanchal region.

मर जाएंगे कांग्रेस नहीं छोड़ेंगे

दुनिया छोड़ देंगे, पूर्णिया नहीं छोड़ेंगे — Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl)

Bihar is set to witness a seven-phase poll for its 40 Lok Sabha seats. The first phase will see voting on four seats, followed by five seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. The last two phases, 6 and 7, will have elections on eight seats each.

