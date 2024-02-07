Updated January 19th, 2024 at 17:41 IST
India Elections LIVE: PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Chennai
Catch all the live updates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and all the political developments ahead of the polls.
- Elections
- 5 min read
5: 39 IST, January 19th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a rousing welcome as he holds a massive roadshow in Chennai.
5: 41 IST, January 19th 2024
PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.
5: 32 IST, January 19th 2024
The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal on Friday announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, with the RLD saying that the other party will leave seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for its nominees. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary announced the tie-up on social media for the elections later this year.
"Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory," Yadav said in a post on X. Reposting this tweet, Chaudhary said, "Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region." He also posted pictures of the two leaders shaking hands.
5: 22 IST, January 19th 2024
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of levelling false allegations against the previous Congress government in the state through the Governor's address.
Gehlot said Governor Kalraj Mishra's address in the state Assembly on Friday reflects the BJP government's thinking.
Mishra on Friday said the welfare schemes launched by the former CM will continue, however, those announced at the end of his tenure and without budgetary provisions, "will definitely be reviewed".
5: 09 IST, January 19th 2024
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed that the party's first Bharat Jodo Yatra from south to north had not faced as many problems while passing through BJP-ruled states as the second one is encountering in Assam.
Wondering why Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was 'afraid' of the Congress, Ramesh asserted that no power can prevent the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from proceeding with its scheduled itinerary in Assam.
"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra did not face so many difficulties even when passing through BJP-ruled states," Ramesh said at a press conference here as the ongoing march entered its second day in Assam.
The first 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was taken out in 2022-23 from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at the fore. The ongoing Yatra, again being led by Gandhi, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.
4: 40 IST, January 19th 2024
4: 18 IST, January 19th 2024
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati will hold a major meeting of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tomorrow to discuss the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The meeting will be of the organisation officers of Uttarakhand, as well as the district presidents.
4: 15 IST, January 19th 2024
ED officials reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday.
4: 12 IST, January 19th 2024
“We are with JDU, and JDU is with us. The Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections with full strength. We are working under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar,” said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
4: 11 IST, January 19th 2024
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), at his residence.
2: 36 IST, January 19th 2024
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has rejected the One Nation One Poll (ONOP) proposal. Last year, Kharge had said, “The 'One Nation, One Election’ is a subterfuge for dismantling federal structure.”
2: 29 IST, January 19th 2024
Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have joined the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena in Mumbai, in the presence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
2: 19 IST, January 19th 2024
Former PM HD Deve Gowda said that he will be attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan in Ayodhya. “I will go to Ayodhya on January 22,” he said. “I have been invited. For my family, a special flight has been arranged,” said Gowda.
2: 19 IST, January 19th 2024
Former PM HD Deve Gowda said about the Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “It is an important election this time. I'll contest it with my full strength. There is no question of if I am contesting or not.”
2: 09 IST, January 19th 2024
After his visit to Solapur in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrives in Bengaluru for a visit to inaugurate the Boeing facility.
12: 03 IST, January 19th 2024
Congress MLA from Vijapur CJ Chavda handed over his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at his residence in Gandhinagar. Chavda is likely to resign.
11: 42 IST, January 19th 2024
While speaking at a rally in Solapur, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional. The PM spoke about his government's focus on development for the poor and the construction of toilets.
11: 10 IST, January 19th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kalaburagi airport in Karnataka this morning. The PM later moved towards Solapur in Maharashtra, where he will inaugurate various development projects.
