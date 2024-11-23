sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results 2024 | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)

Published 08:00 IST, November 23rd 2024

Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)

Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nishikant Bhosale Patil (NCP) vs Jayant Patil (NCP-SP)
Nishikant Bhosale Patil (NCP) vs Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)

08:00 IST, November 23rd 2024