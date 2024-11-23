Published 08:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)
Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)
- Election News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Nishikant Bhosale Patil (NCP) vs Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Mumbai: The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Islampur Results LIVE: Key Battle Between Nishikant Bhosale Patil(NCP) and Jayant Patil(NCP-SP)
08:00 IST, November 23rd 2024