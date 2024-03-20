Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:37 IST
It's Official: Chirag Paswan To Contest Against Uncle Pashupati Paras From Hajipur
Hajipur is considered to be a pocket borough of Lok Janshakti Party founder and Chirag's father late Ram Vilas Paswan.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Jamui MP Chirag Paswan | Image:Facebook
New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (RamVilas) chief Chirag Paswan made it official on Wednesday, March 20, that he will be contesting from the Hajipur parliamentray contsituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. Hajipur is considered to be a pocket borough of Lok Janshakti Party founder and Chirag's father late Ram Vilas Paswan.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:37 IST
