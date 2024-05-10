PM Modi exclusively spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on his poll campaign to his prognosis on what his third term looks like. | Image:Republic Digital

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the nation gears up for the fourth phase of polling on May 13 for the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – to elect the new government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sat down with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for the biggest tell-all on a very special episode of the network's flagship segment ‘Nation Wants To Know’, as part of our 2024 series, to bring to you an interview on what the nation actually wants to know – right from the questions regarding PM Modi's poll campaign to the issues which matter to his prognosis on what his third term in office looks like.

With the entire country awaiting the most-anticipated election-season interview of it all, Arnab visited the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to seize the opportunity of bringing to you insights on all that matters, and as much in detail.

Advertisement

During the super exclusive conversation that is going to air all day on Friday, the duo discuss a wide range of issues, including the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza Strip, the Western media's interference in the ongoing parliamentary elections in India, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's ‘guru’ Sam Pitroda's “racist” remarks on Indians, and the atrocities in Sandeshkhali.

Before delving deep into issues of paramount significance, the ever-charismatic prime minister shared a few anecdotes with our editor-in-chief as the duo shared some light moments of pure bonhomie.

Advertisement

“Humaara ek problem hai ki ye helicopter jo hai vo suryaast ke pehle last destination tak land karana padhta hai (My dilemma is that the chopper I travel in is supposed to be flown in the sky only until sunset)”, the prime minister quipped as he candidly explained how he utilises the hours after sunset to the best of his knowledge and capability, i.e., by maximising on his people outreach through extensive roadshows across the states and Union Territories.

From an elderly woman in Ahmedabad tying a Rakhi on his wrist during one of BJP's poll campaigns to the prime minister stopping his speech mid-way while directing officials to collect a painting of him from a little girl cheering him on from among the crowd of supporters, PM Modi has always been the one to reach out to the masses with a hint of personal touch.

Advertisement

“Agar address hota hai toh main chiithhi likhta hoon bachchon ko (I write back letters to the kids, subject to the availability of address(es) thereof)”, he tells Arnab as the duo take a stroll amid the lush greenery of Lok Kalyan Marg.

Responding to a question on the overall vibe of the country in the backdrop of the ongoing parliamentary elections, PM Modi shares with Arnab his overall experience through the decade he has been at the helm of the country's affairs.

Advertisement

"During the 2014 general elections, the countrymen didn't know me so well…they only knew about my work in the state of Gujarat", the PM said, while underlining that for the lack of extensive information about him [and his potential as the country's leader] in the public domain, he found the citizens of the country – at the time – to be more curious than ever.



“2014 mein jo main kehta tha vo usko naapne ki koshish karte the ki aisa sambhav hai kya (Whatever I used to say or promise was almost always met with wonder, and in some cases disbelief.. all my promises back then were subjected to greater public scrutiny)", he said.

Drawing a contrast to the 2019 polls, the prime minister told Arnab about the time when he experienced the wave of change; a transition from disbelief to belief.

Advertisement

“2019 mein maine dekha ki ek bada vishwaas ka nazaara hai… ki logon ko lagne laga ki ye aadmi jo kehta tha usko lagataar karne ka prayaas karta hai (In 2019, I noticed a wave of change and I saw the notions of disbelief turning into notions of hope… people had started to not only see the efforts of our government, but also acknowledge and praise the changes that were incorporated during our tenure”, PM Modi said, radiating optimism.

“Log mujhe is baat pe judge nai karte the ki [kaam] hua ki nai hua balki ispe karte the ki disha sahi hai ya nai (The brothers and sisters of our nation – at the time – weren't judging us on whether or not our government was able to deliver everything, but they were instead, judging me on whether I was on the right track and whether or not our hearts were in the right place”, he added.

Cut to today, in 2024 elections, PM Modi feels his success is somehow turning into his biggest challenge to this date, as the incredible work tremendously done by his government during its 10-year tenure has not only raised the expectations of the common man, but has also given an unprecedented boost to their dreams and aspirations as citizens of this nation.

Advertisement

Noting how the ‘Digital India’ initiative has led the citizens into believing that anything is possible, even for Indians, PM Modi spoke to Arnab about how, in today's time, every common man wants scientific and technological advancement.

Responding to a question on how he manages to stay so calm and relaxed amid all the intense heat of the political campaigns, the prime minister asserted that there is no stress and no dilemma, and no ifs and buts this time.

Advertisement

“The times have now changed, and this is the time for hope, this is the time for fulfilling those pent-up dreams and long-standing desires.. this is the time to fulfill all those aspirations – together as one nation, and this is perhaps what makes me so excited and hopeful at the same time”, he said before the mega interview which will be aired all day on Friday, May 10, 2024, exclusively on Republic.

Here is where you can watch the EXCLUSIVE interview:

Republic TV LIVE TV: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

Advertisement

R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

Republic World YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicWorld

Advertisement

R Bharat YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat